May 24, 2018 / 4:22 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

U.S. lawmakers were briefed on China's ZTE: senator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bob Corker, the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, said on Thursday that he and other lawmakers had been briefed on Wednesday evening about the Chinese telecommunications firm ZTE Corp.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

He did not provide details in his comment, during Senate testimony by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Pompeo said during testimony in the House of Representatives on Wednesday that no decision had been made by President Donald Trump’s administration over easing sanctions that have crippled the company.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle

