WASHINGTON (Reuters) - No decision has been made by the Trump administration over removing a ban on Chinese telecoms firm ZTE Corp(000063.SZ), U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday during congressional testimony.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies at a hearing of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“We’re still working on the appropriate response and how to address it,” Pompeo told House Foreign Affairs Committee lawmakers.