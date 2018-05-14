U.S. Commerce's Ross says exploring alternative remedies for ZTE's actions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will look at whether there are other ways to deal with Chinese telecommunication company ZTE’s violations of U.S. sanctions law, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross arrives at a Senate Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Subcommittee holds a hearing on the FY2019 funding request and budget justification for the Commerce Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“ZTE did do some inappropriate things ... the question is are there alternative remedies to the ones we had originally put forward and that’s the area we will be exploring very, very promptly,” Ross said at an event in Washington.