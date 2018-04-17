Hong Kong-listed shares of China's ZTE suspended

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Hong Kong-listed shares of ZTE Corp were suspended on Tuesday after the United States and Britain issued warnings over the Chinese telecom equipment maker.

The U.S. Department of Commerce has banned American companies from selling components to ZTE for seven years after breaking an agreement reached after it was caught illegally shipping goods to Iran.

Separately, Britain’s main cyber security agency said it had written to organizations in the UK’s telecommunications sector warning them about using services from ZTE.