April 16, 2018 / 2:34 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

ZTE ban hits shares of U.S. optical component suppliers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of U.S. optical components makers fell on Monday after the U.S. Department of Commerce said it was banning companies from selling components to Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp for seven years.

Visitors pass in front of the Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Shares of Maynard, Massachusetts-based Acacia Communications Inc, which got 30 percent of its total revenue in 2017 from ZTE, fell as much as 34.7 percent in early trade, hitting a near two-year low.

Shares of other optical companies including Lumentum Holdings Inc fell 6.8 percent and Finisar Corp 3.7 percent. Oclaro Inc, which got 18 percent of its fiscal 2017 revenue from ZTE sales, fell 14 percent.

ZTE pleaded guilty last year in federal court in Texas for conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions by illegally shipping U.S. goods and technology to Iran.

Reporting by Sonam Rai and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; editing by Shailesh Kuber

