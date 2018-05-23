China's ZTE estimates at least $3.1 billion loss from U.S. sanctions: Bloomberg

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s ZTE Corp is estimating losses of at least 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) due to Washington’s ban on U.S. firms supplying the telecommunications firm, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

FILE PHOTO: A ZTE smart phone is pictured in this illustration taken April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Illustration/File Photo

The report also said ZTE is hopeful that the United States and China will be able to soon reach a deal that would remove the ban and has a plan in place allowing the telecoms firm to “swing idled factories into action within hours” of the ban being officially lifted.