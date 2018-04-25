FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 12:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's ZTE will take 'certain actions' against U.S. ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - China’s ZTE Corp said on Wednesday it planned to take “certain actions” under U.S. laws following a ban by the U.S. government on American firms doing business with the company.

A ZTE smart phone is pictured in this illustration taken April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Illustration

The U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security earlier this month banned American companies from selling to ZTE for seven years, saying the Chinese company had broken a settlement agreement with repeated false statements.

The mobile phone and telecoms company said its shares will remain suspended on the Hong Kong exchange. It did not specify what actions it would take.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

