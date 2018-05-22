U.S., China nearing deal to remove U.S. sales ban against ZTE: sources

BEIJING (Reuters) - Washington and Beijing are nearing a deal that will remove an existing order banning U.S. firms from supplying telecommunications firm ZTE Corp (000063.SZ) (0763.HK), two people briefed on the talks said.

FILE PHOTO - Visitors pass in front of the Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Picture

The sources, who declined to be identified because the negotiations were confidential, also told Reuters the deal could include China removing tariffs on imported U.S. agricultural products as well as buying more of them.