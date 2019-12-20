World News
December 20, 2019

Trump says talked with China's Xi on trade deal, Hong Kong, North Korea

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping about trade, Hong Kong and North Korea issues, citing “progress” but offering no further details.

“Had a very good talk with President Xi of China concerning our giant Trade Deal. China has already started large scale purchase of agricultural product & more. Formal signing being arranged. Also talked about North Korea, where we are working with China, & Hong Kong (progress!)” Trump tweeted.

