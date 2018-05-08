Trump says will discuss trade, North Korea with China's Xi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday to discuss trade and North Korea, following last week’s U.S.-China trade meeting and amid efforts to address Pyongyang’s weapons programs.

FILE PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at the Cleveland Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“I will be speaking to my friend, President Xi of China, this morning at 8:30. The primary topics will be Trade, where good things will happen, and North Korea, where relationships and trust are building,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.