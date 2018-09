WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy destroyer came within 12 nautical miles of artificial islands built by China in the South China Sea, a U.S. official told Reuters, describing it as a “freedom of navigation” operation.

An aerial view of uninhabited island of Spratlys in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the destroyer Decatur traveled within 12 nautical miles of Gaven and Johnson Reefs in the Spratly Islands.