March 27, 2018 / 3:30 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

U.S. weighing emergency laws to prevent Chinese takeovers: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Trump administration is mulling a crackdown on Chinese investments in technologies that the U.S. considers sensitive by employing a law reserved for national emergencies, among other options, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO - A U.S. flag is seen during a welcoming ceremony in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The International Emergency Economic Powers Act, enacted in 1977, allows the president to declare a national emergency in response to an “unusual and extraordinary threat.”

After declaring such an emergency, the president can block transactions and seize assets.

FILE PHOTO: A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd, is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File photo

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump blocked a potential takeover of Qualcomm Inc by Broadcom Ltd, citing national security concerns.

The U.S. government and the Treasury department were not immediately available for comments.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
