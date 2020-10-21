Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. News

Trump grants clemency to five people mostly convicted of drug-related crimes

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had granted clemency to five Americans serving sentences ranging from 14 years to life, mostly for drug-related convictions.

Trump said he had signed clemency orders to commute the sentences of Lenora Logan, Charles Tanner, John Bolen, and Curtis McDonald, all convicted of drug-related crimes. He also commuted the sentence of Rashella Reed, who was convicted of money laundering and wire fraud for her part in a benefits fraud scheme, according to a statement.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien

