April 22, 2018 / 3:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Michael Bloomberg to write $4.5 million check for Paris climate pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former New York mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg said on Sunday he will write a $4.5 million check for this year’s U.S. financial commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement.

FILE PHOTO: Special envoy to the United Nations for climate change Michael Bloomberg speaks during the One-on-One discussion panel with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde on side of the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Donald Trump last year pulled the United States out of the agreement, making the country the only one opposed to the pact.

Bloomberg, in a CBS interview, did not commit to provide funds beyond this year and said he hopes by next year Trump will have changed his mind.

Trump staunchly opposes the agreement and his administration has rolled back a number of environmental regulations.

Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by James Dalgleish

