Last year was Earth's second-warmest: U.S. government report

(Reuters) - Last year was the world’s second-warmest in 140 years of record-keeping, according to a U.S. government report published on Wednesday.

For 2019, the average temperature across the globe was 1.71 degrees Fahrenheit (0.95 Celsius) above the 20th century average, according to the analysis by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The warmest year on record was 2016, NOAA said.