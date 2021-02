FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The acting chief of the Securities and Exchanges Commission said on Wednesday the agency will “enhance” its focus on climate-releated disclosure in public company filings.

“I am directing the Division of Corporation Finance to enhance its focus on climate-related disclosure in public company filings,” Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee said in a statement.