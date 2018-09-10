Governor Cuomo directs phase-out of climate change pollutants in New York

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday directed the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation to promote regulations to phase out the use of climate change pollutants called hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

FILE PHOTO: Governor Andrew M. Cuomo speaks at the Democratic gubernatorial primary debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, U.S., August 29, 2018. J. Conrad Williams Jr./Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The change, to be implemented from 2020-2024, is expected to reduce such emissions by more than 20 percent of projected levels by 2030, the statement said. “The regulations would prohibit specific substances for use in new consumer products.”

A group of U.S. states led by New York had, in June, sued the Environmental Protection Agency over a plan to roll back limits on the use of hydrofluorocarbons, which are used in air conditioning, refrigerants, aerosols and foam-blowing.

DEC will seek input on the proposal before drafting rules, with the intent of finalizing them in 2019.

New York’s Environmental Protection Fund includes nearly $10 million for projects to reduce HFCs and greenhouse gases.