Trump dismisses findings of U.S. government report on climate change

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before he boards the Marine One helicopter to begin his travel to Mississippi from the White House in Washington, U.S. November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had read parts of a U.S. government report projecting that climate change will cost the country’s economy billions of dollars by the end of the century, but he does not believe the economic impacts will be devastating.

“I’ve seen it, I’ve read some of it, and it’s fine,” he told reporters at the White House. Asked about severe economic impacts, he said, “I don’t believe it.”

Last year, Trump announced he would withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris Deal to combat climate change. He has also rolled back Obama-era environmental and climate protections to boost production of domestic fossil fuels.