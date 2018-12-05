U.S. EPA to propose easing rules on new coal plants: New York Times

FILE PHOTO: Coal sits in train cars on tracks in Grundy, Virginia, U.S., May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce a plan to eliminate an Obama-era climate change regulation on coal-fired power plants on Thursday, making it easier to build new plants, the New York Times reported.

Citing four unnamed people familiar with the plan, the Times said on Tuesday the proposal would end restrictions on newly built coal-fired plants that effectively required them to include carbon capture technology.

Carbon capture systems, which capture carbon dioxide emissions and store the carbon dioxide underground, are not currently being used on a commercial scale.

The move is not expected to lead immediately to the construction of new coal plants, which are not financially viable because of cheap natural gas and environmental regulations, the Times said.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.