U.S. universities group agrees to drop anti-competition rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Association for College Admission Counseling, a trade association of admissions counselors, has agreed to drop rules against colleges trying to poach each other’s students and prospective students, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The organization had put rules in its ethics code that discouraged recruiting students to transfer, or targeting new incoming students after May 1. It also discouraged recruiting Early Decision students, who apply with the understanding that if they are accepted, they will attend, the department said.

The NACAC voted in September to scrap the rules in order to reach a settlement with the government, the department said.

NACAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.