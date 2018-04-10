FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 5:09 PM / in 11 hours

Four arrested in Colombia on U.S. drug trafficking charges: U.S. prosecutors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Four associates of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) were arrested in Colombia on U.S. drug trafficking charges, federal prosecutors in New York announced Tuesday.

Prosecutors said that one of the defendants, Seuxis Paucias Hernandez-Solarte, was a high-level member of FARC and a candidate to be seated in Colombia’s House of Representatives. They said the defendants conspired to import about 10,000 kilograms of cocaine into the United States from June 2017 to April 2018.

Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

