WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not fire James Comey from the FBI “because of the phony Russia investigation,” contradicting his 2017 comments that he fired the agency’s then-director over the probe.

A combination of file photos show U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House in Washington, DC, U.S. April 9, 2018 and former FBI Director James Comey on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria, Jonathan Ernst/File Photos

Trump’s comments come as the former FBI director has launched a media tour this week to promote his book on leadership, “A Higher Loyalty,” that also discusses his time working for Trump.