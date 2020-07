FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, speaks during an interview in New York, U.S., December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross entered a hospital in upstate New York on Friday after feeling unwell, Fox News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

A spokesman for the department told Fox that Ross, who is 82, had been admitted for “minor, non-coronavirus-related issues,” Fox said. The spokesman said that Ross was “doing well and we anticipate his release soon,” Fox reported.