March 22, 2018 / 1:58 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

U.S. commercial paper market shrinks in week: Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted in the week ended Mar 21 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $15.6 billion to $1.065 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - fell $15.4 billion to $1.087 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $1.6 billion to $283.3 billion.

