Senate reaches deal to offer regulatory relief to U.S. banks: WSJ
November 13, 2017 / 6:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Senate reaches deal to offer regulatory relief to U.S. banks: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A bipartisan group of Senate lawmakers has reached a tentative agreement to ease some costly regulations on U.S. regional banks which were put in place following the financial crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Chairman of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee Mike Crapo (R-ID) hearing listens to testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen on the “Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress” on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The deal seeks to exempt banks with up to $250 billion in assets from heightened regulatory scrutiny from the Federal Reserve, up from a current threshold of $50 billion, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2iRBPDu)

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo and a group of moderate Democrats struck the deal, a formal announcement of which is expected later on Monday, according to the WSJ report.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
