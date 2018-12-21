No. 2 U.S. Senate Republican sees possible spending compromise

FILE PHOTO: Senator John Cornyn speaks to the media during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There may be room for compromise on a government funding bill but U.S. President Donald Trump would not back any measure that lacked money for his proposed border wall, the No. 2 Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Friday, hours ahead of a midnight deadline to fund part of the federal government.

“The president is not in the mood for zeroing that out,” Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn told reporters, referring to funds to protect the U.S.-Mexico border.