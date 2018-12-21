No. 2 U.S. Senate Republican sees possible spending compromise

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There may be room for compromise on a government funding bill but U.S. President Donald Trump would not back any measure that lacked money for his proposed border wall, the No. 2 Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Friday, hours ahead of a midnight deadline to fund part of the federal government.
“The president is not in the mood for zeroing that out,” Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn told reporters, referring to funds to protect the U.S.-Mexico border.
Reporting by Gingern Gibson; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama