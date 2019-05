U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walks past reporters outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office as he departs following a meeting between Congressional leaders and Trump administration representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The two top Democrats in Congress said on Tuesday that talks with Republican lawmakers and White House officials on federal spending were “productive.”

“We look forward to continuing to meet to discuss how we can best address the needs of hard-working families, as we again work across the aisle to avert sequestration,” U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement.