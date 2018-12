FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump sits for an exclusive interview with Reuters journalists in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday that any measure passed by Congress to fund the U.S. government past a midnight Friday deadline must include border security.

“I’ve made my position very clear. Any measure that funds the government must include border security,” Trump said at a White House event.