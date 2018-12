Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol Dome as budget legislation deadlines loom for a potential federal government shutdown in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives adjourned just before 7 p.m. on Friday night (0000 GMT on Saturday), leaving the Capitol before approving government funding and thereby ensuring a government shutdown.

The House is set to return from recess at noon on Saturday.

The failure by the U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump to agree to a government spending bill by midnight will shutdown several federal agencies.