Republican McCarthy believes House, Senate can resolve funding impasse

FILE PHOTO: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks at a news conference following leadership elections on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Kevin McCarthy, a member of the House of Representatives Republican leadership, said on Thursday he believes the House and Senate can resolve an impasse over funding the U.S. government, which would partially shut down on Saturday without an agreement.

In an interview with Fox News, McCarthy, the House majority leader, expressed optimism that the House and Senate can find “common ground” despite being at odds over President Donald Trump’s demand for $5 billion in funding for a border wall.