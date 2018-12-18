Republicans talk to Trump about U.S. spending bill after Democrats shoot down proposal

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) addresses Capitol Hill reporters following the Senate Republican weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday told reporters he is now consulting with the White House about the type of spending legislation that President Donald Trump would be willing to sign into law, after Democrats rejected his proposed budget bill.

Speaking to the press shortly after McConnell, Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, said he had rejected the Republicans’ proposal because it contained a $1 billion “slush fund” for Trump’s immigration policies.

(This story corrects second paragraph to show that Schumer spoke after McConnell)