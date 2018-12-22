Politics
December 22, 2018

House told 24-hour notice before vote to fund government

The U.S. Capitol dome sits beneath a cloudy sky as budget legislation deadlines loom for a potential federal government shutdown in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy informed lawmakers on Friday they will be given a 24-hour notice before a vote to end the shutdown, pushing a reopening of government until at least Saturday night.

The government will close when the calendar flips to Saturday after lawmakers refused President Donald Trump’s demand to include $5 billion in border wall funding in legislation to keep the government open.

Congress could reopen the government sooner if they reach unanimous consent and approve legislation on a voice vote.

