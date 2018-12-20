Pelosi reiterates opposition to border wall funds in U.S. spending bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday reiterated her party’s stance that legislation allowing the government to sidestep a partial shutdown cannot include funds for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall, as the White House continued to push for the funding.
“We’re right in the middle of a sort of meltdown on the part of Republicans,” Pelosi said at a press briefing. Republicans were expected to hold a second closed-door meeting on the measure later on Thursday.
Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Ginger Gibson; editing by Jonathan Oatis