Pelosi reiterates opposition to border wall funds in U.S. spending bill

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a briefing to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday reiterated her party’s stance that legislation allowing the government to sidestep a partial shutdown cannot include funds for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall, as the White House continued to push for the funding.

“We’re right in the middle of a sort of meltdown on the part of Republicans,” Pelosi said at a press briefing. Republicans were expected to hold a second closed-door meeting on the measure later on Thursday.