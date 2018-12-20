House Republican leaders: Trump will not sign funding bill from Senate

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump sits for an exclusive interview with Reuters journalists in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will not sign legislation to fund the federal government that passed the U.S. Senate, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters after a meeting with the president on Thursday.

Ryan, speaking alongside U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy outside the White House, said Trump wanted any spending agreement to secure the U.S. border. House Republicans had serious concerns over funding and the wall but want to keep the government open, Ryan said ahead of Friday’s midnight deadline.