Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the media ahead of a possible partial government shut down in Washington, U.S., December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday a government funding bill being considered by the House of Representatives that includes $5 billion sought by President Donald Trump for a border wall will not get the 60 votes needed to pass the Senate.

“It clearly will not come close to getting the 60 votes that it needs,” Schumer told reporters.