Senate starts vote on whether to take up House-passed funding bill

A view of the U.S. Capitol ahead of a possible partial government shut down in Washington, U.S., December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate began a procedural vote on Friday on whether to take up a government funding bill passed by the House of Representatives, which included more than $5 billion for a wall along the southern border and was supported by President Donald Trump.

The Senate needs a simple majority of those present to allow the proposed law to move forward. A separate vote on whether to approve the bill itself would occur later on Friday.

