U.S. government appears headed toward partial shutdown; negotiations continue

The U.S. Capitol dome sits beneath a cloudy sky as budget legislation deadlines loom for a potential federal government shutdown in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government appeared headed toward a partial shutdown, even as negotiations continued, after Senate leaders determined there was not support for President Donald Trump’s demand for $5 billion in border wall funding.

The U.S. Senate will continue to negotiate with the White House and Republicans in the House of Representatives, lawmakers said.

Senator majority leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor that a vote taken on Friday will allow continued “flexibility” for negotiations. Lawmakers have until midnight to enact a spending bill or portions of the federal government will close.