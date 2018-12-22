Trump cancels plans to travel to Florida for Christmas: spokeswoman

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for the “First Step Act” and the “Juvenile Justice Reform Act” in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will remain in Washington through Christmas “due to the shutdown,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Saturday.

Trump had been scheduled to travel to his Florida resort with his family for the end of year holidays, but said on Friday he would stay in Washington if he and lawmakers failed to strike a budget deal to avert a partial government shutdown.

He left it unclear at the time, however, how long he might remain in the capital.