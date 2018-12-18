Politics
December 18, 2018 / 7:28 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump asking cabinet to look for funds for border wall: spokeswoman

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Workers on the U.S. side, work on the border wall between Mexico and the U.S., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Tuesday said that while President Donald Trump waits for the U.S. Congress to pass a spending bill to keep the government open, he is talking to cabinet members about directing funds from their agencies toward his proposed border wall.

“The president has asked every agency to look and see if they have money that can be used for that purpose,” Sanders said at a White House briefing, adding the White House is still in talks with lawmakers on a spending bill.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Lisa Lambert; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.