Trump asking cabinet to look for funds for border wall: spokeswoman

FILE PHOTO: Workers on the U.S. side, work on the border wall between Mexico and the U.S., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Tuesday said that while President Donald Trump waits for the U.S. Congress to pass a spending bill to keep the government open, he is talking to cabinet members about directing funds from their agencies toward his proposed border wall.

“The president has asked every agency to look and see if they have money that can be used for that purpose,” Sanders said at a White House briefing, adding the White House is still in talks with lawmakers on a spending bill.