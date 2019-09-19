U.S. House approves short-term funding measure

FILE PHOTO - The dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is seen as the sun sets on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved a stopgap funding measure on Thursday that would avoid a government shutdown by maintaining current spending levels through Nov. 21.

The action sends the measure to the U.S. Senate for consideration. To take effect, the legislation would need approval from both chambers of Congress and the signature of President Donald Trump. Government funding is due to expire after midnight on Sept 30, when the federal fiscal year ends.