Trump balks at government funding bill, raising shutdown fears

House of Representatives Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (L) and House Speaker Paul Ryan talk to reporters after their meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he will not sign the Senate’s version of a temporary government funding bill, House Speaker Paul Ryan said, a decision that made a partial government shutdown more likely and pressured stock markets.

Ryan said House Republicans will try to craft a version of the bill to include money for border security to avert a shutdown at midnight on Friday.

Related Coverage House Republican leaders: Trump will not sign funding bill from Senate

“We want to keep the government open but we also want to see an agreement that protects the border,” Ryan told reporters outside the White House after meeting with Trump.

Trump has demanded $5 billion to build a wall on the southern U.S. border with Mexico, his signature campaign promise. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi has said including that money in the bill would be a “non-starter” for her members.

The Senate approved a seven-week extension of existing funds for agencies responsible for federal law enforcement activities, airport security screenings, space exploration and farm programs to name a few.