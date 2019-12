A general view of the U.S. Capitol Hill is seen behind the autumn leaves in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate, hoping to meet a looming deadline, on Thursday advanced legislation to fund an array of domestic programs through Sept. 30 in a bid to prevent government agency shutdowns when existing funds expire at the end of this week.

The Senate voted 71-21 to limit debate on the bill, which is one of two massive fiscal 2020 spending measures it hopes to pass either Thursday or Friday.