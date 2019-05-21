Politics
May 21, 2019 / 6:48 PM / in 7 minutes

Senate Republican leader sees deal on budget caps, debt ceiling soon

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks with reporters following the weekly policy luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he hoped Congress could reach by the end of the day a two-year agreement on budget caps that would also lift the nation’s debt ceiling.

“Our hope is to make a deal before the day is over,” he told reporters. “The agreement would be a two-year caps deal which would allow us to go forward with some semblance at least of a regular appropriations process. It would also in all likelihood include the debt ceiling.”

Reporting by Amanda Becker and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below