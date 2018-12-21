House passes temporary government funding bill that includes border wall money

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a Republican bill to provide President Donald Trump $5 billion to start building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border along with funds to keep several federal agencies operating beyond Friday.
By a vote of 217-185, the House approved the temporary funding bill.
The Senate late on Wednesday passed a different version of the bill and it was unclear whether it would consider the House-passed measure.
