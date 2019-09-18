U.S. House Democrats introduce bill to fund government until November 21

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a stopgap government funding bill on Wednesday that would maintain current spending levels until Nov. 21 and avoid a government shutdown when funding expires at the end of this month.

A vote is expected in the House on Thursday, Democratic aides said.

The measure was the result of talks between both parties in both chambers, and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said earlier on Wednesday that he hoped Senate passage would swiftly follow approval by the House.

“Once we pass the (continuing resolution) ... I’m hopeful that the Senate will take it up, that we’ll have agreement and that we will send it to the president, that the president will sign it,” said Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat.

In July, Congress passed a two-year budget and debt deal that authorized discretionary defense and non-defense programs, but lawmakers still need to pass annual legislation to fund agencies and avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month.

Last December and January, the government shuttered for more than a month, after President Donald Trump initially refused to sign a spending bill if it did not include funding for a wall along the southern border with Mexico, a signature campaign promise of his.