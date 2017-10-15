FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California Senator Dianne Feinstein to face Democratic challenge in 2018 race
October 15, 2017 / 11:56 PM / in 5 days

California Senator Dianne Feinstein to face Democratic challenge in 2018 race

Mike Stone

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Democrat Kevin de Leon, president of the California State Senate, announced on Sunday he would run for the U.S. Senate in 2018, challenging incumbent Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) speaks with reporters ahead of the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

The Los Angeles Democrat’s announcement did not mention Feinstein, 84.

Feinstein, who was first elected to the Senate in 1992, is the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee and the first woman to hold that role. She is also a senior member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and was the first woman to lead that panel, from 2009 through 2015.

Feinstein said last week that she would run for her fifth term.

She is the oldest U.S. senator but among several octogenarians, including Republicans Chuck Grassley, Orrin Hatch, Richard Shelby, Jim Inhofe, Pat Roberts and John McCain.

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
