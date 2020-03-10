U.S. consumer watchdog says financial regulators expected to meet at stability council within next ten days

FILE PHOTO: Kathy Kraninger speaks to an audience on her first set of regulatory priorities as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in Washington, U.S., April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Katanga Johnson/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Tuesday that financial regulators are expected to meet at a stability council within next ten days.

Kathy Kraninger, in response to questions by members of the Senate Banking panel about potential systemic threats of the spread of the coronavirus, said that the Financial Stability Oversight Council panel would meet, but that the specific date for meeting was not public.