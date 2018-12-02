Ex-FBI director Comey drops bid to challenge Republican subpoena

FILE PHOTO: Former FBI director James Comey arrives at the Irish Film Institute for for a public interview in Dublin, Ireland June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former FBI Director James Comey has dropped his legal challenge seeking to quash a Republican congressional subpoena and will agree to a closed-door deposition on Dec. 7 about the FBI’s decision making on investigations leading up to the 2016 presidential election, his lawyer told Reuters on Sunday.

As part of a new agreement with the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee, lawmakers have agreed to release a full transcript of Comey’s testimony within 24 hours, and he in turn is free to make all or part of it available to the public, his lawyer David Kelley said.